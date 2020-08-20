Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.93 per share, with a total value of $309,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.