Wt Japan Multifactor Fund Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report issued on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

NYSEARCA JAMF opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

