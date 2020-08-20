Analyzing ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) & BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX)

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) and BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and BIOLINERX LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR $3.00 million 17.73 -$47.02 million ($0.74) -2.24 BIOLINERX LTD/S N/A N/A -$25.45 million ($2.55) -0.83

BIOLINERX LTD/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIOLINERX LTD/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and BIOLINERX LTD/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67 BIOLINERX LTD/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 281.53%. BIOLINERX LTD/S has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.18%. Given ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR is more favorable than BIOLINERX LTD/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of BIOLINERX LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BIOLINERX LTD/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR and BIOLINERX LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR N/A -10,427.34% -84.24% BIOLINERX LTD/S N/A -83.55% -51.62%

Volatility and Risk

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIOLINERX LTD/S has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BIOLINERX LTD/S beats ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4. Its Varlitinib is currently being studied in a global pivotal clinical trial for biliary tract cancer. It is also conducting a Phase II/III clinical trial of varlitinib for gastric cancer; and testing in a single-arm pivotal clinical trial in biliary tract cancer in China. In addition, the company is developing ASLAN003, an orally active potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia; and ASLAN004, an interleukin 4/interleukin 13 receptor antibody for the treatment of severe atopic dermatitis and asthma. It has rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize varlitnib for all human and animal therapeutic, diagnostic, and prophylactic uses. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has partnerships with Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall, and CSL Limited. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About BIOLINERX LTD/S

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to facilitate development and commercialization of Israeli-sourced drug candidates for pre-clinical projects of BL-1220 and BL-1230; MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's Atezolizumab in various Phase 1b/2 studies for in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Modi'in, Israel.

