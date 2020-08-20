Head to Head Contrast: Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) versus Tellurian (OTCMKTS:TELL)

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) and Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tellurian and Carbon Natural Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tellurian 2 5 2 0 2.00 Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tellurian currently has a consensus target price of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 633.80%. Given Tellurian’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tellurian is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tellurian and Carbon Natural Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tellurian $28.77 million 10.50 -$151.77 million ($0.69) -1.36 Carbon Natural Gas $116.63 million 0.02 $1.10 million N/A N/A

Carbon Natural Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Tellurian.

Profitability

This table compares Tellurian and Carbon Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tellurian -747.05% -106.47% -43.24% Carbon Natural Gas -38.38% -57.31% -16.51%

Risk & Volatility

Tellurian has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Tellurian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Tellurian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.6% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carbon Natural Gas beats Tellurian on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc. plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, it owned interests in approximately 10,233 net acres of natural gas properties, and 52 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of north Louisiana. Tellurian Inc. has a strategic partnership with TOTAL S.A. to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

