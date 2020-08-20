Critical Review: Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) versus Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR)

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Interactive Brokers Group and Piper Sandler Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interactive Brokers Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50

Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.64%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

Profitability

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interactive Brokers Group 6.36% 2.23% 0.24% Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.6% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Interactive Brokers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Interactive Brokers Group pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Piper Sandler Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interactive Brokers Group and Piper Sandler Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 8.38 $161.00 million $2.27 22.86 Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.57 $111.71 million $7.36 10.06

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Piper Sandler Companies. Piper Sandler Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Interactive Brokers Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It raises capital through equity and debt financings; provides advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, this segment offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities; and engages in trading activities. Further, it is involved in the merchant banking activities, which comprise equity investments in private companies, private equity funds, and other firm investments; and operates alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living areas. The company's Asset Management segment provides asset management services with product offerings in equity securities and master limited partnerships to institutions and individuals through separately managed accounts, and open-end and closed-end funds. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

