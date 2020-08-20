InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InPlay Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$0.15 to C$0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

