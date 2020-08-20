Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) Issued By National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Fiera Capital in a report released on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSZ. TD Securities increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,675.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.42. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.77 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21,000.00%.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 5,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total value of C$54,137.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,721,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,781,944.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

