Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

AQN stock opened at C$18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$13.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.28%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 20,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$390,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,135,846.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.