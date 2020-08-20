Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Lifted by Seaport Global Securities

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

LPX opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 16.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,674 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,256 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 174,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

