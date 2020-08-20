KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Icon in a report released on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Icon’s FY2020 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Icon from $181.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $190.35 on Wednesday. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Icon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Icon during the fourth quarter worth about $6,591,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Icon by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Icon by 54.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Icon during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

