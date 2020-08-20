Zacks Investment Research Comments on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSSE. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of CSSE opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 40.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

