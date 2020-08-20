Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on DarioHealth Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) – Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for DarioHealth in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for DarioHealth’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.93) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 293.20% and a negative return on equity of 165.09%.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

DRIO opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

