Legend Biotech Corporation to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CALT)

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CALT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CALT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.17. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.38.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

