FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Lowered by Analyst

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.16) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.98) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.33).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 341,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 131,820 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 83,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 442,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 39,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

