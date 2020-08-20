Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $167.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.45% and a negative net margin of 173.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.