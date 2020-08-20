BridgeBio Pharma Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report issued on Sunday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BridgeBio Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.70) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. BidaskClub cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.17. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $79,791,749.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,779.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,564,963 shares of company stock worth $84,978,697. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 96.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 905,473 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 437,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 108.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 375,359 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.