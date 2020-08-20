Zacks Investment Research Comments on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

BTAI has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $952.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.90. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,669 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.9% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 388,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 177,095 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $15,903,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

