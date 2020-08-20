Golar LNG Limited Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Golar LNG in a report issued on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 68.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.55.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $20,650,000. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $20,249,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,258,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,594,000 after acquiring an additional 682,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth about $5,963,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,013,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after acquiring an additional 268,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.