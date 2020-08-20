Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

NYSE:SC opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 58.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

In related news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

