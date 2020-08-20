Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rayonier in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

RYN opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 213.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes bought 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

