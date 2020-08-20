Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.80. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 4.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

