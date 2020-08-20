Piper Sandler Weighs in on Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report released on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

RDS.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Panmure Gordon cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Shares of RDS.A stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $61.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. Royal Dutch Shell had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

