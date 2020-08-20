Brokers Offer Predictions for Personalis’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Personalis in a report released on Sunday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

PSNL has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Personalis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $692.53 million, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.66. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $24.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 77,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,805.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 20,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,113. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 7.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 95.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 37.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

