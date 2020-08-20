Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PM. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

PM opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,349,000 after acquiring an additional 253,103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

