Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PM. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

PM opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 293,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.5% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 717,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,349,000 after acquiring an additional 253,103 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share
Rayonier Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Rayonier Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Arcadia Biosciences Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts
Arcadia Biosciences Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Personalis’ Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Personalis’ Q3 2020 Earnings
Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report