Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.48.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after buying an additional 29,287,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,583 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,988,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,140 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

