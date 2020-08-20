Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Overstock.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -98.24 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 142.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $511,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,469 shares of company stock worth $672,975. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

