Norbord Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norbord in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Norbord from $44.00 to $49.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Norbord has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Norbord in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Norbord in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Norbord by 387.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.2251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is -40.54%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

