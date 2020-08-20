KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.70). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter.

KNOP opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $437.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

