Dell (DELL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Dell (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Dell to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dell to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dell stock opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92. Dell has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $3,887,288.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,017.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $35,174,072 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dell in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Earnings History for Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share
Rayonier Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Rayonier Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Arcadia Biosciences Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts
Arcadia Biosciences Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Personalis’ Q3 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Personalis’ Q3 2020 Earnings
Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Philip Morris International Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report