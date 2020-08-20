Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOV opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spark Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

