Ulta Beauty (ULTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $216.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.94. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Sally E. Blount purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

