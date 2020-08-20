Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ANF opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Earnings History for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ulta Beauty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Ulta Beauty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Abercrombie & Fitch to Release Earnings on Thursday
Abercrombie & Fitch to Release Earnings on Thursday
Coty Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Coty Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
HP Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
HP Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Afya Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Afya Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marvell Technology Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marvell Technology Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report