Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

