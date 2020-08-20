HP (HPQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HP (NYSE:HPQ) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. HP has set its Q3 guidance at $0.39-0.45 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HP to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HPQ opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.96. HP has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $23.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on HP in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on HP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

