Afya (AFYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. Afya had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group downgraded Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Afya in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded Afya to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

