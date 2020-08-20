Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Marvell Technology Group has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.17-$0.23 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.