Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Marvell Technology Group has set its Q2 2021
After-Hours guidance at 0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.17-$0.23 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Marvell Technology Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $33.38 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold 87,734 shares of company stock worth $3,070,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Earnings History for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ulta Beauty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Ulta Beauty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Abercrombie & Fitch to Release Earnings on Thursday
Abercrombie & Fitch to Release Earnings on Thursday
Coty Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Coty Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
HP Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
HP Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Afya Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Afya Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marvell Technology Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marvell Technology Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report