Workday (WDAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $202.00.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Wedbush lowered their price target on Workday from $206.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cleveland Research downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

