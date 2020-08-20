1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $29.98 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows

Earnings History for 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-Flowers.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ulta Beauty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Ulta Beauty to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Abercrombie & Fitch to Release Earnings on Thursday
Abercrombie & Fitch to Release Earnings on Thursday
Coty Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Coty Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
HP Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
HP Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Afya Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Afya Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marvell Technology Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marvell Technology Group Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report