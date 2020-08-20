1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $29.98 on Thursday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

