Dollar General (DG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Dollar General has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 7.40 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dollar General to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $197.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.76 and its 200 day moving average is $175.14. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $202.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra upped their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

