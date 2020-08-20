Okta (OKTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th. Analysts expect Okta to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Okta to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $205.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 1.06. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $226.89.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. BidaskClub lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Okta from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 159,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.87, for a total value of $31,747,805.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,962,535.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.77, for a total value of $8,938,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,691,736.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,696 shares of company stock worth $101,633,879. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

