Beacon Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Beacon Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

The company has a market cap of $59.13 million and a P/E ratio of -15.58. Orca Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Peter Clark bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,689,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,558,695.48.

Orca Gold Company Profile

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

