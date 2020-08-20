Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 151.89 ($1.99).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 89.28 ($1.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.70. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.29.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

