Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

SUR opened at GBX 42.05 ($0.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Sureserve Group has a 52 week low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.50 ($0.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.28.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 1.30 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

