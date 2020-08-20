Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price (down previously from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 539.63 ($7.05).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 407.50 ($5.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 425.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 461.28. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 740.80 ($9.68).

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.