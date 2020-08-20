SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report sales of $28.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.84 million and the lowest is $28.04 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $23.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $114.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.37 million to $116.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $110.68 million, with estimates ranging from $110.30 million to $110.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMBK. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $230.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares in the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

