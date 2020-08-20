HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 370 ($4.84) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.71) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Investec downgraded HSBC to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.80) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410.31 ($5.36).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 332.40 ($4.35) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 362.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 429.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 741 ($9.69).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 44,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.95) per share, with a total value of £167,832.57 ($219,417.66).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

