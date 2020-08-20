Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of CARR opened at GBX 135.75 ($1.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carr’s Group has a one year low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 165 ($2.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 122.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.68.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

