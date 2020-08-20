Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON RQIH opened at GBX 156 ($2.04) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 154.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.19, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.35. Randall & Quilter Investment has a one year low of GBX 105.28 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 216.56 ($2.83). The firm has a market cap of $349.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61.

In other news, insider Ken Randall sold 358,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99), for a total value of £544,289.20 ($711,582.17).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

