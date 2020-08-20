Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.42) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 29 ($0.38) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 44.36 ($0.58).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 28.19 ($0.37) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.81.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($352,987.32). In the last three months, insiders bought 2,001,367 shares of company stock valued at $53,042,791.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.