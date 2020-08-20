Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRW. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 231 ($3.02) to GBX 221 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.70).

MRW opened at GBX 196.20 ($2.57) on Thursday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.25 ($2.75). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 187.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63.

In other WM Morrison Supermarkets news, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 21,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £39,692.40 ($51,892.27).

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

